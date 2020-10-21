State funds Paso Robles hotel conversion to housing for the homeless

October 20, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The state of California has awarded a grant of more than $15 million to the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo (HASLO) in order to purchase Motel 6 in Paso Robles and convert it into a shelter and housing for the homeless.

HASLO is partnering on the project with People’s Self Help Housing (PSHH) and the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO). HASLO and PSHH will operate the permanent housing part of the project, while ECHO will manage the shelter. The latter will provide beds to the homeless on an interim basis.

“Paso Robles has no emergency shelter, and also has a higher proportion of non-white residents than the county as a whole, and a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases,” according to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.

The grant is part of the state of California’s ongoing Homekey awards, a program that funds the purchase and conversion of properties, including hotels, motels and vacant apartment buildings, into housing for the homeless.

