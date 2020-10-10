Body found in vehicle at a gas station in SLO
October 10, 2020
A body was discovered in a vehicle at a gas station near Cal Poly on Friday morning. [Tribune]
At about 5 a.m., 911 callers reported a body at the Chevron station at the intersection of Santa Rosa Street and Foothill Boulevard. Officers and the coroner then went to the scene.
An investigation into the death is ongoing.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines