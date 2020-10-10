Body found in vehicle at a gas station in SLO

October 10, 2020

A body was discovered in a vehicle at a gas station near Cal Poly on Friday morning. [Tribune]

At about 5 a.m., 911 callers reported a body at the Chevron station at the intersection of Santa Rosa Street and Foothill Boulevard. Officers and the coroner then went to the scene.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

Loading...