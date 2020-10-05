Carbajal quarantined after coronavirus exposure

October 5, 2020

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal started a 14-day quarantine in Washington D.C. after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

“No one is immune to contracting coronavirus and Congress is certainly no exception,” Carbajal said in a statement. “Despite taking every precaution — including wearing a mask, social distancing and hand-washing — I have learned I was exposed to an individual who tested positive for Covid-19. I immediately got tested, which thankfully came back negative and I will continue to consult my doctor.

“Given that symptoms may still appear for up to two weeks after exposure to the virus, the House Attending Physician directed me to stay in Washington D.C. and quarantine for 14 days to self-monitor for symptoms. Accordingly, I will be carrying our my responsibilities virtually in order to protect the health and safety of others.”

Carbajal, who represents all of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and part of Ventura County, is currently campaigning for reelection. He faces a challenge from Republican Central Coast radio host and government watchdog Andy Caldwell. In the March primary, Carbajal received 57.8 percent of the vote and Caldwell garnered 38.2 percent.

The announcement of Carbajal entering quarantine comes at a time in which President Donald Trump, as well as numerous political allies of his and members of his administration, have each contracted coronavirus.

Individuals close to the president who have tested positive for coronavirus in recent days include: First Lady Melania Trump, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, White House Assistant Press Secretary Chad Gilmartin, Assistant Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, assistant to the president Nicholas Luna, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Them Tillis, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

