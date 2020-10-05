Hundreds turn out for Trump vehicle parade through SLO County

By RICHARD BASTIAN

While President Donald Trump battled coronavirus, over 400 vehicles drove through San Luis Obispo County to support him on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before noon, Trump supporters met off Highway 46 in Paso Robles. With many vehicles donning American, don’t tread on me, or Trump 2020 flags the parade headed south on Highway 101.

The vehicles left the highway at San Ramon Road in Atascadero and headed south on El Camino Real, while supporters honked and gave them thumbs up.

The parade then reentered the highway, heading south to drive through San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande, attendee Chris Ivey said.

“People were hanging over fences giving us thumbs up,” Ivey said. “A lot of horn honking. The only people who gave us the middle finger, were seven people in downtown San Luis Obispo. It was a good.”

