Hundreds turn out for Trump vehicle parade through SLO County

October 5, 2020

Photo by Richard Bastian

By RICHARD BASTIAN

While President Donald Trump battled coronavirus, over 400 vehicles drove through San Luis Obispo County to support him on Saturday afternoon.

Photo by Richard Bastian

Shortly before noon, Trump supporters met off Highway 46 in Paso Robles. With many vehicles donning American, don’t tread on me, or Trump 2020 flags the parade headed south on Highway 101.

Photo by Richard Bastian

The vehicles left the highway at San Ramon Road in Atascadero and headed south on El Camino Real, while supporters honked and gave them thumbs up.

Photo by Richard Bastian

The parade then reentered the highway, heading south to drive through San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande,  attendee Chris Ivey said.

Photo by Richard Bastian

“People were hanging over fences giving us thumbs up,” Ivey said. “A lot of horn honking. The only people who gave us the middle finger, were seven people in downtown San Luis Obispo. It was a good.”


commonsenseguy

Nice to see the good guys and gals of all ethnicity’s out in force. More to come.


10/05/2020 4:51 pm
jimmy_me

This amazing parade has won me over. I’m voting for Trump!


10/05/2020 3:55 pm
Slosum

Ha….. “truthinscience”. What a misnomer. Science is only man’s feeble attempt to seek truth… and understanding of our existence. It’s never settled. And neither is “truthinscience”. What a bedwetter.


10/05/2020 3:17 pm
truthinscience

Disgusting! Burning up all that fuel. The shear height of idiocy and irresponsibility. Apparently nobody has heard of the climate crisis we are fighting to recover from. In reality, America has THREE MAJOR destructive crises we are battling — COVID-19, Climate Crisis and President Trump. Today he should be transferred from the Bethesda Naval Hospital straight to a mental hospital, where he desperately needs several years of rest and intense treatment. He somehow thinks he is America’s Dictator. The most destructive and deplorable President in American history.


10/05/2020 2:49 pm
JThomas

Time for you to rethink (if you can), time for you to check into the mental hospital.


10/05/2020 3:13 pm
ByteMaker

TDS

Trump derangement syndrome!


10/05/2020 4:11 pm
Mark

Ha, when I started reading your comment, truthinscience, I thought it was a joke. Had to be. But when I finished, I realized it is you who are the joke.


Oh, by the way, if you are concerned about climate change and wasting fuel, tell your leaders like Al Gore to stop flying around the world in their private jets, and heating and cooling 10,000 sq homes.


Nice slip-in of the word “deplorable” too! Extra points for you!!!


10/05/2020 4:11 pm
WhatNext

Haters out in full force today. Best of luck President Trump. And here’s wishing you and the First Lady a speedy recovery! The American people are counting on you to continue fulfilling your promises for another four years.


10/05/2020 4:22 pm
LeroyMoo

Yet your logic failed you and you didn’t complain when Tianna and protesters stopped cars idling on the freeway for over an hour and made hundreds if not thousands of cars to divert through SLO surface streets spewing carbon. At least the Trump supporters did their parade safely without blocking streets and impeding nurses and a pregnant woman on the way to the hospital. Obviously you are more comfortable with slick democrats in all public offices that will lie to you in a way that it will take years, if ever, for you to find out they sold you out. It’s disgusting all the wildfire smoke in CA. In terms of destructive, Trump didn’t hug any trees in CA or displace creatures with huge solar farms. And as for deplorable, Trump probably takes pleasure in being called that by holier than thou types with illusions of superiority.


10/05/2020 5:04 pm
ddc1983

Yeah, I was pretty sure we were supposed to be outraged by this, but I couldn’t tell why from the article. Fuel burning – good choice!


10/05/2020 5:26 pm
﻿