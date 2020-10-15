Man struck and killed while running on Highway 101 in SLO
October 15, 2020
A vehicle struck and killed a 55-year-old Los Osos man who was running on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Thursday morning. [KSBY]
The man was running across the southbound lanes of the highway just south of Madonna Road at about 4:40 a.m. He was running away from the center divider and toward the shoulder of the highway.
CHP officials say the Los Osos man ran directly in front of a vehicle that was traveling about 65-70 mph. The man died of his injuries following the collision.
Officers did not arrest the driver, who the CHP says is a 49-year-old San Luis Obispo woman.
Authorities are currently withholding the name of the victim.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines