Front Page  »  

Man struck and killed while running on Highway 101 in SLO

October 15, 2020

A vehicle struck and killed a 55-year-old Los Osos man who was running on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Thursday morning. [KSBY]

The man was running across the southbound lanes of the highway just south of Madonna Road at about 4:40 a.m. He was running away from the center divider and toward the shoulder of the highway.

CHP officials say the Los Osos man ran directly in front of a vehicle that was traveling about 65-70 mph. The man died of his injuries following the collision. 

Officers did not arrest the driver, who the CHP says is a 49-year-old San Luis Obispo woman. 

Authorities are currently withholding the name of the victim. 


Loading...
Subjects:             
Related:


4
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Michael A.

I feel sorry for the driver. Must have been a horrible fright.


Vote Up15Vote Down 
10/15/2020 11:22 am
Jorge Estrada

It finally happen, my wife and I have had a couple recent near misses in the area of the Santa Rosa exit. There is a routine passage of people, like deer that cross there. I was expecting some kind of warning sign to go up like, Homeless Crossing? With all the perks and possibly new taxes to fund more perks, SLO has become a haven for them or possibly us too.


Vote Up14Vote Down 
10/15/2020 10:42 am
Ben Daho

Describe “perks”


Vote Up-8Vote Down 
10/15/2020 11:32 am
JThomas

Heck of a way to start/end the day.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
10/15/2020 10:04 am
﻿