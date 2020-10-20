SLO County coronavirus cases level, few hospitalizations

October 20, 2020

The average number of new coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County and California have remained primarily flat since mid-September, while the number of hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline.

During the past 12 days, SLO County reported 234 new coronavirus cases. San Luis Obispo leads with 87 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 25, San Miguel with 20 and Cal Poly on campus residents with 13.

Of the 4,049 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 3,839 individuals have recovered, and 32 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are two people in the hospital, and 182 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 1,003

San Luis Obispo — 769

Atascadero — 394

Nipomo — 358

CMC inmates — 294

Arroyo Grande — 227

Grover Beach — 170

San Miguel — 145

Templeton — 134

Oceano — 134

Pismo Beach — 66

Morro Bay — 65

Los Osos — 63

Shandon — 55

Cambria — 35

Santa Margarita — 32

Cal Poly residents — 41

Creston — 22

Cayucos — 18

Avila Beach — 9

San Simeon — 6

Other county cases — 8

As of Monday evening, there have been 850,871 positive cases, and 17,001 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 8,467,520 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 225,440 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 40,825,920 cases with 1,125,394 dead.

