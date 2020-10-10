Third body found in SLO County in less than 48 hours

October 10, 2020

By CCN STAFF

The body of an alleged homeless man was discovered Saturday morning in the riverbed near the JCPenny store in Paso Robles.

At approximately 3 a.m., a 911 caller reported the body. Paso Robles police and San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs deputies are investigating the death.

This is the third body found in San Luis Obispo County in less than 48 hours.

Shortly before noon on Thursday, officers found a homeless man, who was in his 60s, dead inside a tent at a homeless encampment located along the Bob Jones Trail between Prado Road and Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo.

It appeared the man had been dead for several weeks, police said. An autopsy is planned for next week.

At about 5 a.m. on Friday morning, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the Chevron gas station near Cal Poly. An investigation into the death is ongoing.

