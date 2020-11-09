Antagonist injures several drivers during Trump rally in Santa Maria

November 9, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A man who had been antagonizing supporters of President Donald Trump as they drove through Santa Maria was cited after he caused a three-car collision in the middle of the vehicle parade on Sunday. [KSBY]

A group of Trump supporters held a “stop the steal” vehicle parade that went through Templeton, Atascadero, the Five Cities and Santa Maria. In the northern Santa Barbara County city, the 20-year-old Santa Maria man antagonized Trump supporters and threw objects at them.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the currently unnamed assailant drove a vehicle into the intersection of Stowell Road and Speed Street without yielding, crossed through the Trump parade and collided with a vehicle headed in the opposite direction, which rolled onto it side and was then hit by a third car.

Emergency personnel transported the two drivers involved in the secondary collision to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Neither was in critical condition.

Following the crash, the 20-year-old Santa Maria man tried to flee the scene, but bystanders held him down until officers arrived. When police arrived, they cited the man for reckless driving causing injury.

The Santa Maria man did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

