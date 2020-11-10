Front Page  »  

Cal Poly students continue to drive surge in coronavirus cases

November 9, 2020

By CCN STAFF

San Luis Obispo County set a record for new coronavirus cases, with 128 people testing positive for the virus on Saturday, the majority of whom attend Cal Poly.

During the past six days, SLO County reported 233 new coronavirus cases, with 76% of those being between the ages of 18 and 29-years-old. In addition, 111 are residents of SLO and another 46 live on the Cal Poly campus.

Of the 4,794 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 4,289 individuals have recovered, and 33 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are six people in the hospital — two in the intensive care unit, and 468 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 1,184
San Luis Obispo — 1,029
Atascadero — 446
Nipomo — 374
CMC inmates — 294
Arroyo Grande — 252
San Miguel — 184
Grover Beach — 173
Templeton — 159
Oceano — 145
Cal Poly residents — 111
Morro Bay — 72
Pismo Beach — 71
Los Osos — 66
Shandon — 58
Santa Margarita — 37
Cambria — 36
Creston — 28
Cayucos — 19
Avila Beach — 10
San Simeon — 6
Other county cases — 19

As of Tuesday evening, there have been 983,371 positive cases, and 18,005 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 10,421,956 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 244,448 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 451,239,330 cases with 1,269,120 dead.

slo_resident

A positive test result isn’t the same as being sick or contagious. I’m curious how many of these “cases” are serious. I’m guessing none of them.


11/09/2020 10:34 pm
commonsenseguy

Hey Mayor Harmon, and Jeff Armstrong, your city and campus are both “super spreaders” of the virus. You both continue to fail your communities and the safety of all because of your lack of leadership and complete incompetence. Do you have any sense of responsibility or accountability? It would appear not. Fools of the same feathers.


11/09/2020 8:56 pm
slogirl

Nice going cal poly


11/09/2020 8:29 pm
copperhead

They no longer think it’s that big of a deal since they all know someone by now who has had COVID and gotten over it without much disruption. Most of their parents and grandparents aren’t here, so they no longer give a shit..


11/09/2020 8:11 pm
﻿