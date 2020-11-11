Assemblyman Cunningham and Addis’ statements on the race

November 11, 2020

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham appears to have won reelection for his California Assembly District 35 seat against challenger Dawn Addis, 55.1 percent to 44.9 percent.

Statement from Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham

I am honored that the voters have elected me to a third term to represent them in the state Assembly — in the highest turnout election in history. I will continue to work hard for them, to solve problems, and to be an independent voice for the Central Coast and the people of California.

I want to thank my wife and kids for their support and good humor. I want to thank my campaign team for securing this win. I want to thank our awesome volunteers and supporters that got our message out and got folks out to vote.

We have a lot of work left to do. I am excited to get back to it.

Statement from Dawn Addis

Votes are still being counted, but it is very likely that this election has not gone our way. I wish Assemblymember Cunningham the very best for the term ahead of him.

As a teacher, City Councilmember, and mother, I ran for State Assembly to bring my experience to tackling the tough challenges we’re facing. Wildfires are getting worse, housing is becoming less affordable, and workers and local businesses are hurting. I will not be in the State Assembly next year, but that will not stop my work on these and other issues.

As citizens, we can help our leaders and we can hold them accountable.

I am very proud of the campaign we ran and grateful to the more than 99,000 voters who voted for me. Thanks to the efforts of hundreds of volunteers and supporters, we sent a message that a more progressive Central Coast is on the rise. I am deeply grateful to everyone who put their time, effort, and support behind me. I especially want to thank my family for supporting me and being with me every step of the way.

This is not the end, but the beginning. Progress comes to those who fight for it.

Loading...