Cal Poly students continue to drive surge in coronavirus cases

November 9, 2020

By CCN STAFF

San Luis Obispo County set a record for new coronavirus cases, with 128 people testing positive for the virus on Saturday, the majority of whom attend Cal Poly.

During the past six days, SLO County reported 233 new coronavirus cases, with 76% of those being between the ages of 18 and 29-years-old. In addition, 111 are residents of SLO and another 46 live on the Cal Poly campus.

Of the 4,794 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 4,289 individuals have recovered, and 33 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are six people in the hospital — two in the intensive care unit, and 468 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 1,184

San Luis Obispo — 1,029

Atascadero — 446

Nipomo — 374

CMC inmates — 294

Arroyo Grande — 252

San Miguel — 184

Grover Beach — 173

Templeton — 159

Oceano — 145

Cal Poly residents — 111

Morro Bay — 72

Pismo Beach — 71

Los Osos — 66

Shandon — 58

Santa Margarita — 37

Cambria — 36

Creston — 28

Cayucos — 19

Avila Beach — 10

San Simeon — 6

Other county cases — 19

As of Tuesday evening, there have been 983,371 positive cases, and 18,005 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 10,421,956 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 244,448 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 451,239,330 cases with 1,269,120 dead.

