Four homes in San Luis Obispo evacuated because of fire

November 6, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Tree trimming in San Luis Obispo downed power lines and ignited a fire, resulting in the evacuation of four homes Thursday afternoon.

At about 1:35 p.m., a resident was cutting a branch off a tree behind a house located at 1827 Pinecove Drive, when the branch fell on a power line, starting the fire. The blaze burned vegetation between homes on Pinecove and Lima drives south of Madonna Road, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished the blaze. Though four homes were evacuated, no one sustained any injuries and no damage to the houses occurred.

A small power outage briefly occurred in the area.

Loading...