Four options for a perfect Thanksgiving feast in SLO County

November 23, 2020

Thanksgiving is all about celebrating the Nation’s first harvest feast with friends and family. But now, with the recent ban on indoor dining at restaurants, hundreds of San Luis Obispo County residents are scrambling to make plans.

You can still take a gourmet break from the kitchen by having one of the Central Coast’s “rock star” chefs prepare the entire feast. Though most local restaurants are already booked for outdoor dining and takeout, you can order a Thanksgiving feast to go from the following restaurants.

Sycamore Springs in Avila Beach

Chef Eddie Ruiz at The Gardens of Avila Restaurant at Sycamore Hot Springs Resort has created a four-course dining experience that includes your choice of soup or salad, appetizer, entree and desert. Entrees include roasted turkey, stuffed porchetta pork and fried polenta. An ala carte menu is also available.

Call (805) 595-7302 extension 440 to order your meal. The Avila Beach restaurant is open on Thanksgiving from 3 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to pick up your feast to go.

Sea Venture in Pismo Beach

Chef Steve Smeets at the Sea Venture Hotel and Restaurant, a local favorite, has created a three-course Thanksgiving feast. Start with your choice of butternut squash soup, persimmon salad, fig tartlet or bacon wrapped dates. Entrees include prime rib, smoked ham loin, grilled salmon, roast turkey or stuffed pumpkin.

Call (805) 773-3463 to place your order. Assigned pick-up times will take place from noon to 6 p.m., every half-hour. Pick up in the round at the end of Ocean View Avenue where the street meets the beach.

Cafe Roma in San Luis Obispo

Chef John Giancarlo is offering a traditional Thanksgiving feast this year. Start with a first course choice of Autumn or Ceasar salad. Entrees include organic roasted turkey, beef short ribs or lasagna della nonna. For dessert, select from pumpkin pie or New York style cheese cake.

Orders for pick-up meals must be placed by Nov. 24. Call (805) 541-6800.

Spencer’s Fresh Markets in Morro Bay and Santa Maria

For those who plan to cook at home, instead of spending hours baking, free up your day by picking up your breads and desserts. Favorite Thanksgiving cakes and pies include pumpkin crème pie, eggnog crème pie and Black Forest cake.

You can pre-order bakery and dessert goods. Spencer’s is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

