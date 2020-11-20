Front Page  »  

Grand Jury exposes failures at Paso Robles school district

November 20, 2020

Chris Williams

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury details the failures of the former superintendent and other officials at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District that led to the district’s financial crisis in a recently released report.

Between 2014 and 2018, the Paso Robles school district’s reserves declined from about 10 percent of the budget, or more than $6 million, to approximately .4 percent of the budget, or slightly more than $300,000. Subsequently, top Paso Robles school officials resigned and the district was placed under county financial control for the second time in less than seven years.

In Dec. 2018, then-Superintendent Chris Williams resigned and agreed to a settlement in which he would receive $226,000 in severance pay. Amid public outcry, the county superintendent of education helped negotiate a new agreement with Williams receiving $113,000 in severance pay.

The SLO County Grand Jury found accounting errors, non-budgeted expenditures by Williams and a lack of proper oversight by the school board led to the depletion of the district’s reserves. The grand jury also cited salary and pension increases and turnover in key positions as factors.

Particularly, there was significant turnover among chief business officers and financial managers. Twice, Williams was the acting chief business officer, which “left a serious gap in accountability with no systems for checks and balances,” according to the report.

Additionally, the Grand Jury discovered there is no clear plan or path forward for the construction of the district’s planned aquatics complex. Yet, the district has already spent $1.5 million of Measure M funds on the project, including the poorly-timed purchase of modular stainless steel components for the vinyl-lined pools, which have been lying in storage for more than two years.

Measure M was a $95 million bond measure intended to fund classroom and facility construction and upgrades.


northcountyresident

Good report, Josh


11/20/2020 2:50 pm
womanwhohasbeenthere

No surprise here. School districts are among the worst-run local agencies anywhere. The constituent base of parents is never interested until something personally happens to them, and once their kids are gone from school, so is their interest in the school district.


Most people run for school boards because they have an interest in promoting good public education, but they end up responsible for all sorts of important administrative decisions that have nothing directly to do with education and which, for many, are well beyond their abilities to assess and comprehend. Staff controls everything. Basically there is no accountability anywhere.


The grand jury issued a report earlier this year that the Mello-Roos fees required of every new home to build new schools to accommodate the expected increase in students, had been wantonly squandered by school districts throughout the county. No doubt Paso Robles was one of these.


Do not, do not, ever ever EVER vote for a school bond.


11/20/2020 2:17 pm
Adam Trask

If we adequately funded our public schools, this would not be an issue. For far too long we have relied on property taxes to educate our children. In wealthy areas, it’s not a problem, but, where communities are predominantly working class, schools have fallen behind.


11/20/2020 2:08 pm
jdchem

This article is about financial mismanagement and your conclusion is that they don’t have enough money to mismanage? LOL.


11/20/2020 2:50 pm
Adam Trask

Yes, that is precisely what I’m saying. Public schools in this state have been underfunded for 41 years. In the 1950’s through the late 70’s, the state’s public schools ranked Number One in per pupil spending across the nation. Today, we are 35th, up from 47th—when Republicans ruled the state. These administrators are under intense pressure to give our children the best possible educational experience they can have. Are these guys without guilt, absolutely not, but in a society that actually valued education, this would not be an issue.


11/20/2020 3:06 pm
﻿