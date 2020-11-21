Newsom appoints Dawn Ortiz-Legg to succeed Adam Hill

November 20, 2020

By KAREN VELIE

Governor Gavin Newsom appointed San Luis Obispo County Planning Commissioner Dawn Ortiz-Legg to fill the vacant District 3 seat on the SLO County Board of Supervisors.

Ortiz-Legg will succeed Adam Hill, who committed suicide on Aug. 6 amid an FBI investigation. Ortiz-Legg was a close personal friend of Hill’s and his appointment to the Planning Commission.

Ortiz-Legg is expected to join Supervisors Bruce Gibson as a liberal-leaning minority on the Board of Supervisors.

Loading...