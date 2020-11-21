Front Page  »  

Newsom appoints Dawn Ortiz-Legg to succeed Adam Hill

November 20, 2020

Dawn Ortiz-Legg

By KAREN VELIE

Governor Gavin Newsom appointed San Luis Obispo County Planning Commissioner Dawn Ortiz-Legg to fill the vacant District 3 seat on the SLO County Board of Supervisors.

Ortiz-Legg will succeed Adam Hill, who committed suicide on Aug. 6 amid an FBI investigation. Ortiz-Legg was a close personal friend of Hill’s and his appointment to the Planning Commission.

Ortiz-Legg is expected to join Supervisors Bruce Gibson as a liberal-leaning minority on the Board of Supervisors.


Paso_citizen

Big mistake. This county does not need a female Hill.


11/20/2020 7:18 pm 
11/20/2020 7:18 pm
Adam Trask

Looks like a good selection. Ortiz-Legg has both public, on the County Planning Commission, and private, as a liaison for PG&E, experience. The fact that she is a “close personal friend” of Hill appears to be an editorial comment meant to besmirch her reputation by association.


11/20/2020 6:03 pm 
11/20/2020 6:03 pm
slocorruptionhater

Ok, my head just blew a gasket. People, you will now learn what governance with half a brain looks like. What a travesty. This lady makes Heidi Harmon look like a genius. Oh my.


11/20/2020 5:28 pm 
11/20/2020 5:28 pm
