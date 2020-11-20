Front Page  »  

SLO County unemployment rate falls to 6%

November 20, 2020

BY CCN STAFF

Spurred by Cal Poly and the hospitality industry, San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate dropped significantly in October, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

SLO County’s unemployment rate fell from 7.2% in September to 6.0% percent in October, with 8,000 hires. The largest gains were reported in the state’s education sector with 900 new jobs, the hospitality industry added 600 jobs and manufacturing increased by 400 positions.

The only decline was in the federal employment sector, likely spurred by a reduction in census workers.

Layoffs prompted by California’s shelter at home order drove the county’s unemployment rate from 3.8 percent in March to 13.7 percent in April. As people have gone back to work, the rate has consistently dropped.

San Luis Obispo County is ranked sixth out of 58 California counties for lower numbers of unemployed workers. SLO County’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average of 6.6% and the state’s 9.0% rate.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.


Loading...
Related:


2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Adam Trask

These numbers will, unfortunately, retract as the U.S. again fulfills its role as the epicenter of COVID-19 worldwide pandemic. Hopefully, it will put pressure on the federal legislature to fund another round of stimulus that will be much needed to sustain our economy.


Vote Up-2Vote Down 
11/20/2020 2:22 pm
Shocked in MB

Enjoy the great unemployment numbers while they last (oh, already gone!!)

Unfortunately thanks to our GREAT governor and other California leaders the only employment which will remain strong is at restaurants such as Napa’s French Laundry. Our leaders and their lobbyist friends will continue to dine in elegance while advocating “let them eat cake”. After all, chances of them running into any of their constituents at places like this are almost nil unless they are the hired help with camera phones.


New law coming-all people who make less than $100,000 annually are prohibited from carrying their phones into any place that they could run into our fearless California leaders (e.g. Expensive restaurants, Closed beauty salons-NANCY)


Vote Up4Vote Down 
11/20/2020 12:55 pm
﻿