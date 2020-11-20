SLO County unemployment rate falls to 6%

November 20, 2020

BY CCN STAFF

Spurred by Cal Poly and the hospitality industry, San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate dropped significantly in October, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

SLO County’s unemployment rate fell from 7.2% in September to 6.0% percent in October, with 8,000 hires. The largest gains were reported in the state’s education sector with 900 new jobs, the hospitality industry added 600 jobs and manufacturing increased by 400 positions.

The only decline was in the federal employment sector, likely spurred by a reduction in census workers.

Layoffs prompted by California’s shelter at home order drove the county’s unemployment rate from 3.8 percent in March to 13.7 percent in April. As people have gone back to work, the rate has consistently dropped.

San Luis Obispo County is ranked sixth out of 58 California counties for lower numbers of unemployed workers. SLO County’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average of 6.6% and the state’s 9.0% rate.

