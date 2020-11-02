Who are the highest paid city employees in SLO County?

November 1, 2020

By Karen Velie

While six of the seven cities in San Luis Obispo County are asking for sales tax increases to make up for revenue lost during the coronavirus, administration costs take a large bite out of their budgets.

Once again, San Luis Obispo employees top the list of highest paid city employees in the county. SLO city attorney Christine Dietrick takes the number one spot with $376,602 in pay and benefits.

CalCoastNews evaluated earnings information from Transparent California, a public pay and pension database, to determine the four top-paid employees in each of the seven cities in SLO County. The totals include salary and benefits.

Compensation information for San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, Paso Robles and Pismo Beach is from 2019. The data for Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande and Morro Bay is from 2018, the last time those cities filed with Transparent California.

Four highest paid employees from each of the seven cities in SLO County

City Pay/Benefits Title Name

San Luis Obispo $376,602 City Attorney Christine Dietrick San Luis Obispo $368,573 Fire Captain Mark Vasquez San Luis Obispo $358,869 Police Chief Deanna Cantrell San Luis Obispo $343,626 City Manager Derik Johnson Pismo Beach $301,913 City Manager James Lewis Atascadero $300,255 City Manager Rachelle Richard Arroyo Grande $295,270 CD Director Deborah Malicoat Paso Robles $287,645 ES Manager Jonathan Stornetta Paso Robles $284,339 City Manager Thomas Frutchey Arroyo Grande $281,123 City Manager Jaes Bergman Arroyo Grande $272,495 Police Chief Beau Pryor Pismo Beach $266,917 Police Chief Cristopher Miller Paso Robles $263,200 Police Chief Ty Lewis Paso Robles $256,980 Executive Manager Julie Dahlen Atascadero $256,688 Police Chief Jerel Haley Grover Beach $254,413 City Manager Matthew Bronson Morro Bay $250,588 Fire Chief Steven Knucles Atascadero $249,529 Fire Chief Casey Bryson Morro Bay $246,272 City Manager Scott Collins Arroyo Grande $244,593 Police Commander Michael Martinez Morro Bay $236,640 PW Director Robert Livick Grover Beach $236,557 Police Chief John Peters Pismo Beach $223,452 PW Director Benjamin Tide Grover Beach $225,130 Admin Services Gaya Chapman Pismo Beach $219,568 Admin Services Nadia Feeser Atascadero $218,075 Fire Captain Dean Pericic Morro Bay $216,260 Police Chief Gregory Allen Grover Beach $205,756 CD Director Bruce Buckingham

