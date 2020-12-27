California has better COVID-19 death rates than most states

December 27, 2020

By KAREN VELIE

California continues to report lower coronavirus death rates per capita than the majority of states, with San Luis Obispo County’s death rate less than half the state’s rate.

While the number of new coronavirus cases surges in California, at 100.5 new daily cases per 100,000 residents it is the highest in the country, the death rate remains on the lower end at 613 per 1 million residents. To put the numbers in perspective, New Jersey is now reporting 2,111 deaths per 1 million residents.

In the United States, 340,276 people have died from COVID-19, or 1,024 per 1 million residents.

To show how the number of deaths from the pandemic in California and SLO County compares to whats occurring in other states, we’ve put together a list of the five states with the highest death rates per capita from the virus and the five states with the lowest death rates, using data from Worldometer.

California is ranked 40th for the highest death rates from the virus in the United States with 613 deaths per 1 million people. Now with 67 deaths, SLO County has a rate of 237 deaths per 1 million residents.

States with the highest coronavirus death rates

New Jersey – 2,111 deaths per 1 million residents New York – 1,914 deaths per 1 million residents Massachusetts – 1,742 deaths per 1 million residents North Dakota – 1,659 deaths per 1 million residents South Dakota – 1,635 deaths per 1 million residents

States with the lowest coronavirus death rates

Vermont – 194 deaths per 1 million residents

Hawaii – 201 deaths per 1 million residents

Maine – 237 deaths per 1 million residents

Alaska – 272 deaths per 1 million residents

Oregon – 337 deaths per 1 million residents

.

Loading...