It is time for San Simeon’s legal counsel to do the right thing

December 8, 2020

Opinion by Michael Donahue in an open letter to the San Simeon Community Services District’s legal counsel Jeffery Minnery

In light of recent San Simeon Community Services District’s troubles including constructing a $1,000,000 building to house the reverse osmosis unit on Hearst property, grant fraud, Board member conflicts of interest and no bid contracts, would you you be available to present an ethical compliance review at each monthly distict board meeting?

Would you and your firm Adamski Moroski Madden Cumberland & Green LLP sever your relationship with the district if the board overruled your counsel and pursued ethical misconduct in matters similar to those listed above?

Would you and Adamski Moroski Madden Cumberland & Green LLP come to the aid of San Simeon rate payers and claw back all monies paid to grant writers Wood PLC and Jeff Olivera for deliberate grant fraud as well as from Grace Environmental Services and Phoenix Engineering for knowingly constructing the Potable Water Well Head Treatment Project building on Hearst property?

Would you be willing to recommend terminating any current or future work with Jeff Olivera and Phoenix Engineering ?

Would you be willing to write a conciliatory letter to the Hearst Corporation soliciting their suggestions regarding the water tank easement, tank height and general water tank project?

Would you be willing to write a conciliatory letter to Hearst Corporation apologizing for the lot line oops and offer to pay for any additional settlement charges.

Loading...