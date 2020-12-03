Front Page  »  

Monolith appears near hiking trail in Atascadero, quickly disappears

December 3, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A shiny, metallic monolith appeared on Pine Mountain in Atascadero Wednesday, the third of its kind to pop up worldwide in recent weeks. Shortly after attracting international attention, the monolith disappeared, apparently after being taken down by vandals.

In recent weeks, similar monoliths appeared in a remote desert location in San Juan County, Utah and on a hill overlooking Piatra Neamt, Romania. Both the monoliths in Utah and Romania have since been covertly removed.

On Wednesday morning, hikers discovered the monolith on Pine Mountain. More hikers then trekked up to also get a look at the monument. By Thursday morning, the monolith was gone.

Video livestreamed on the site DLive purportedly shows a group of vandals taking down the monolith overnight. In the livestream, a group of men drive to the Central Coast from Southern California with the intention of capturing the monolith.

“We are currently driving up north to capture the alien/globo-homo monolith that has mysteriously, yet unsurprisingly appeared up in California,” a man says at the beginning of the livestream.

Upon reaching the shiny monument, one man says, “Christ is king of this country.” He then says, “We don’t want illegal aliens from Mexico or outer space, so let’s tear this bitch down.”

The group is seen tearing down the monolith while chanting, “Christ is king.” One man then says, “America first.” The group then replaced the monolith with a plywood cross.

The city is asking that anyone with information about the monolith or the people that took it to call Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

“We are upset that these young men felt the need to drive 5 hours to come into our community and vandalize the Monolith,” said Mayor Heather Moreno. “The Monolith was something unique and fun in an otherwise stressful time.”


LameCommenter

Finally, actual hidden camera video is showing up of suitcases full of ballots hidden under an after counting hours table, and we’re distracted by a prank installation and a prankish removal?


12/03/2020 6:53 pm
kevin rise

By other photos accounts, the ones who erected this put much effort into its integration there holistically. It’s a nature preserve, a very old cemetary too, and a public land. The installation was and is vandalism, but, art, Even Moreno was bummed, you know that monolith was a special across the isle “art installation which is vandalism” we all related to emotionally, wishing or feeling a, unity. Wow.


12/03/2020 5:37 pm
Cmonnow

Hal we have a malfunction…. Don’t do that Dave. Daaaave?


12/03/2020 5:14 pm
slo-to-load

Wow, what a bunch of pathetic morons! It’s too bad that the monolith didn’t fall on them. They are precisely what is wrong with society and why we can’t have nice things. Hopefully they go to jail for a long time!


12/03/2020 4:37 pm
RalphKane

Jail for what? Vandalizing a monolith illegally installed on public land? Good luck with that case.


12/03/2020 6:40 pm
﻿