One person killed, three injured in crash on Highway 1 near Harmony

December 21, 2020

BY JOSH FRIEDMAN

One person died and three others were injured after an ATV drove off a cliff along Highway 1 between Cambria and Cayucos near Harmony early Monday morning.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., the ATV went over a cliff by Highway 1 and Alapay Way south of Harmony, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters then launched a cliff rescue.

KSBY reports the ATV may have fallen into the ocean after the crash. Four individuals were riding the ATV when it crashed.

Cal Fire personnel were tending to the three individuals who apparently survived the crash and were rescued.

