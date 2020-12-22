Front Page  »  

SLO County hits another daily coronavirus case record

December 22, 2020

With coronavirus outbreaks at congregate settings throughout San Luis Obispo County, on Saturday the county logged 229 new cases, the largest daily number of new cases since the start of the pandemic.

The SLO County sheriff’s department announced Monday that two more inmates and six additional correctional deputies tested positive for the virus. That brings the total number of inmates who have tested positive for the virus since March to 17 and sheriff deputies to 20.

During the past four days, SLO County reported 534 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths. Paso Robles and CMC both lead with 101 new cases each, followed by San Luis Obispo with 76, ASH with 45, Grover Beach with 35 and Arroyo Grande with 30.

Of the 8,803 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 6,909 individuals have recovered, and 60 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 41 people in the hospital — nine in the intensive care unit, and 1,782 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 2,037
San Luis Obispo — 1,924
Atascadero — 765
Arroyo Grande — 610
Nipomo — 599
CMC inmates, SLO County numbers — 572
Grover Beach — 340
Oceano — 289
Templeton — 278
San Miguel — 263
Cal Poly residents — 256
Los Osos — 168
Morro Bay — 155
Pismo Beach — 132
Shandon — 79
Santa Margarita — 73
Ash-patients — 71
Cambria — 61
Creston — 40
Cayucos — 32
Avila Beach — 13
San Simeon — 7
Other county cases where location has not yet been determined — 39

As of Monday evening, there have been 1,931,301 positive cases, and 22,923 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 18,473,716 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 326,772 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 77,850,785 cases with 1,711,815 dead.


mazin

25 ICU beds available, up a few.

This holiday am especially grateful for immune systems that respond so brilliantly to these man made miracle vaccines. After the black plague, Europe had the renaissance, which means rebirth. After the Spanish Flu of 1918, we had the roaring twenties. Post COVID, our tourist based economy will boom. We will get out of this. The deaths are going to start coming down.


12/22/2020 8:33 am
