Murdered man found in Paso Robles park

January 6, 2021

The body of a man, who died from a gunshot wound to the head, was found in Sherwood Forest Park off Creston Road in Paso Robles on Wednesday, according to the Paso Robles Daily News.

Early Wednesday morning, a caller reported guns shots fired in the area of the park. When officers arrived, they found a body leaning against a tree and realized that the person had a gunshot wound on the top of his head. There was a handgun on the ground.

An investigation is ongoing.

