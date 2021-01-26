COVID-19 outbreak shutters elementary school in Atascadero
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Officials temporarily shut down an Atascadero elementary school campus over the weekend because of a coronavirus outbreak.
No in-person instruction is taking place this week at Santa Rosa Academic Academy after an undisclosed number of students and/or staff contracted the virus. Atascadero Unified School District officials hope to reopen the Santa Rosa Academic Academy campus on Monday.
School officials notified parents of the campus closure via phone calls, text messages and emails. Workers are disinfecting the campus during the closure.
Currently, in person instruction is taking place at Atascadero elementary schools. Middle and high schools in Atascadero are primarily offering distance learning.
