Gov. Newsom accused of keeping coronavirus data secret

January 23, 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The state of California is refusing to disclose how exactly it calculates whether or not to lift Gov. Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-at-home orders. [ABC News]

Newsom allows regions to emerge from stay-at-home orders when it is projected that in four weeks their ICU capacity will rise above 15%.

When questioned about how they make the projections, state health officials said they rely on a complex set of measurements that would confuse and potentially mislead the public if disclosed.

The refusal to disclose how the projections are made contradicts what Newsom has said from the start, that his coronavirus policy decisions would be driven by data shared with the public to provide maximum transparency.

Presently, particular confusion exists over the state’s decision to lift the stay-at-home order for the Greater Sacramento Region, where Newsom resides.

Health officials projected the region’s ICU capacity would rise above 15%, even though at the time of the projection, it was below 10%. On Thursday, the ICU capacity for the Greater Sacramento Region was approximately 8% , about the same as when the order was lifted.

In comparison, San Luis Obispo County’s ICU capacity is at 50%. However, because the state placed SLO County in the Southern California Region, which has 0% ICU capacity, SLO County remains under Newsom’s stay-at-home order.


Francesca Bolognini

It boggles the mind that there are people who would consider it politically expedient to have more people in our ICUs. Take a breath, people. Because you still can. And think about what you are arguing for. It might surprise you to know that many of us who are deeply affected by shutting down, including myself, still consider it the right thing to do.


Or do you actually think that opening our doors to the largely infected hoard from the south to drive our own numbers thru the roof is the way to go? I happen to have known people who have died from this disease. I know people currently in our hospitals. I think just about everyone knows someone who is directly affected by now, who is suffering long term affects and possible permanent damage.


Shame on anyone who puts partisan rhetoric above the wellbeing of our people.


Take a look at the picture above. I see a man who is quite exhausted and deeply saddened. This is not the time for partisan BS. Demanding to raise the infection rate is simply beyond insanity. This is time to be an American and a citizen of a world that is on the brink of winning this fight. The sooner we defeat this scourge, the sooner we can move on. Who doesn’t want that?


We will be stronger if we work together.


01/23/2021 10:23 am
grumpy

Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain…..


01/23/2021 9:07 am
Jorge Estrada

If you haven’t been exposed by now, you’re not breathing.


01/23/2021 9:02 am
Cmonnow

That about sums it up…if that ain’t transparency into the state of Gavs “leadership”…not sure how much clearer it can be. It’s a shell game…maybe the capital staff needs places to spend their healthy per diem and entertain lobbyists. San Luis Obispo county should feel confident in the governor’s concern about our struggles. We’ve become a society that wants the government to do everything… well there ya go.


01/23/2021 8:54 am
Mitch C

This virus has been politically active from the beginning. Newsom’s ego and power trips have done nothing to alleviate the death and misery. Time for this bozo to go.


01/23/2021 8:27 am
commonsenseguy

Well, well, well, the cat is out of the bag. Just as suspected he is, and has been deceitful and dishonest and NOT FOLLOWING the science as he claimed. It’s proof he has manipulated the data and hasn’t been transparent. Things kind of make sense now.


Lets see if the left-leaning media and all of the bloviating Progressive Democratic politicians run to the camera’s and call for an investigation and demand accountability. Will they demand he resign his position along with all of those associated with this misleading and lying to the citizens of this state he has failed to lead in an honest and trustful way? It is more likely to see them and the media rally around him and protect him. Kind like they did with negativity around Joey and Kamel.


01/23/2021 8:27 am
xhogboss

In other words, “you’re too stupid to do the math …”!


Every citizen should rightfully be furious at the elitist cabal that is California state government.


01/23/2021 7:53 am
derasmus

Sign the recall!


01/23/2021 8:18 am
indabarrel

Could we please recall this A$#hole already?


01/23/2021 7:47 am
