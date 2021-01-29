Paso Robles firefighters rescue woman from the Salinas River

January 29, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Emergency personnel rescued a woman who was stranded on an island in the Salinas River in Paso Robles on Thursday afternoon. Even though crews attempted to get people camping along the riverbank to leave before the storm, some refused.



With water levels rising because of this week’s storm, the woman became stranded in the Salinas River by the Niblick Bridge. She did not suffer any injuries, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

A witness reported the stranded woman just after 2 p.m. Three Paso Robles fire department rescue swimmers then brought the woman to safety. [KSBY]

Emergency personnel say the water was about 4 to 5 feet deep at the Niblick Bridge. The water level was about 17 feet deep at the 13th Street Bridge in Paso Robles.

The police department is asking residents to stay out of the Salinas River area.

