San Luis Obispo County exceeds 11,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

January 2, 2021

Labs in San Luis Obispo County reported 314 new coronavirus cases on Jan. 1, bringing the county’s total to 11,160 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data the California Department of Public Health released Saturday afternoon. The State of California’s website provides more current data than both SLO and Santa Barbara counties, which lag behind.

In SLO County there have been 82 confirmed deaths. Of those, 15 people died of the virus in the past seven days.

There are currently 60 people in the hospital, with 13 in the intensive care unit, in SLO County.

Santa Barbara County labs reported 324 cases on Jan. 1, for a total of 17,759 confirmed coronavirus cases and 160 deaths. Of those, nine people died of the virus in the past seven days.

There are currently 135 people in the hospital, with 34 in the intensive care unit, in Santa Barbara County.

As of Saturday afternoon, there have been 2,345,909 positive cases, and 26,357 deaths in California.

More than 20,904,701 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 358,682 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 84,982,875 cases with 1,843,556 dead.

