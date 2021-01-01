Deputies searching for runaway from Nipomo

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old girl who ran away on New Years Eve.

Alyssa Vanwyk was last seen walking near Grand Street in Nipomo at approximately 1:30 p.m. Deputies searched the area, but could not find her.

Law enforcement considers Vanwyk at-risk because of her age. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Investigators describe Vanwyk as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and black leggings.

Alyssa is possibly in the Santa Maria area, deputies said. Investigators are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts, to contact the SLO County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.

