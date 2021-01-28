Thousands of SLO County residents lose power amid storm
January 27, 2021
More than 10,000 San Luis Obispo County residents are without power Wednesday night as a strong storm continues to sweep through the Central Coast.
The largest blackouts have been in the North County with large outages in Atascadero, Cambria, Creston and Santa Margarita. PG&E lists the outages as weather related.
In most cases, PG&E is not estimating when the power will be restored.
