Thousands of SLO County residents lose power amid storm

January 27, 2021

More than 10,000 San Luis Obispo County residents are without power Wednesday night as a strong storm continues to sweep through the Central Coast.

The largest blackouts have been in the North County with large outages in Atascadero, Cambria, Creston and Santa Margarita. PG&E lists the outages as weather related.

In most cases, PG&E is not estimating when the power will be restored.

