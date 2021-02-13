$2,500 reward in San Luis Obispo anti-Semitism case

February 13, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for anti-Semitic graffiti found on a Jewish fraternity house in San Luis Obispo last weekend.

Between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Feb. 6, vandals spray-painted swastikas and other anti-Semitic graffiti in front and on the house of the Cal Poly chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi, which is located at 280 California Boulevard. The vandals damaged the fraternity on the Shabbat, a Jewish holy day that starts at sunset on Friday and lasts through nightfall on Saturday. The timing of the vandalism also closely coincided with International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

San Luis Obispo Police Department investigators are currently working with Cal Poly police and FBI agents to develop leads in the case.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity during the time of the incident or who has information about a possible suspect to contact the police department.

A GoFundMe campaign launched on behalf of fraternity has raised nearly $27,000, as of Friday. An update posted on the fundraising page states the AEPi Foundation covered the costs of cleaning and installing a security camera system, and donations will now go to the holocaust remembrance center, Yad Vashem, and to the Jewish Community Center of San Luis Obispo.

Loading...