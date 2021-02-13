SLO Brew closing downtown location after three decades in business
February 13, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
After more than three decades of operating in downtown San Luis Obispo, SLO Brew is permanently closing its central establishment.
The Carrisa by SLO Brew is closing in large part because of coronavirus business restrictions. The downtown restaurant and bar had been temporarily closed during the stay-at-home order, but its owners now say it will not be reopening.
Co-owner Hamish Marshall said he decided to consolidate resources and focus on the SLO Brew Rock location near the San Luis Obispo airport, as well as the Rod & Hammer’s distillery.
Previously located on Garden Street, SLO Brew first opened in downtown San Luis Obispo in1988. In recent years, SLO Brew moved its downtown location to Higuera Street and renamed it The Carrisa.
The SLO Brew Lofts will remain open despite the closure of the downtown bar and restaurant. Located upstairs from the bar and restaurant, the lofts consist of one, two and three-bedroom suites.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines