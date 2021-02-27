CVS now offering COVID-19 vaccines in Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria
February 27, 2021
Joining Rite Aid, CVS pharmacies in Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria are now offering COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only.
The CVS pharmacy chain has vaccines available for people SLO or Santa Barbara counties deem eligible. Both counties allow health care workers and people 65 or older to sign up for a vaccination appointment. For others, you can check your eligibility at the pharmacy website.
At CVS, customers can schedule their first and second dose at the same time.
To schedule an appointment at a participating CVS pharmacy, visit the CVS website.
To book an appointment online, eligible customers in the area can visit Rite Aid’s website. To learn more about eligibility and find out timely, accurate information on where to sign up for an appointment, additional information can be found here.
