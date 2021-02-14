Deputies describe SLO home invasion suspect

February 14, 2021

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office describes the thief who robbed and injured an elderly woman during a home invasion Saturday in rural SLO as an approximately 6 feet tall, gray haired, heavyset man in his 60s.

In the morning, the man allegedly invaded a home on the 1700 block of O’Conner Way. The thief then fled in the homeowner’s gold 2006 Chevy Silverado, with license plate 8Z85747.

Responders transported the victim to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Investigators have issued a be on the lookout for the Chevy Silverado. They are asking anyone who spots the truck to not attempt to make contact and immediately call deputies at (805) 781-4550.

Loading...