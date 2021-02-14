Deputies searching for suspect in home invasion in rural SLO

February 13, 2021

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of a home invasion in rural SLO and the theft of a truck on Saturday, according to investigators.

In the morning, a man allegedly invaded a home on the 1700 block of O’Conner Way. The thief then fled in the elderly homeowner’s gold 2006 Chevy Silverado, with license plate 8Z85747.

Responders transported the victim to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Investigators have issued a be on the lookout for the Chevy Silverado. They are asking anyone who spots the truck to not attempt to make contact and immediately call deputies at (805) 781-4550

Loading...