Morro Bay teacher had sex with a student, police said

February 8, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A Morro Bay High School teacher was arrested Monday for allegedly having sex with an underage student and solicitation of a minor.

After receiving an anonymous tip, Morro Bay police officers conducted a three week investigation into chemistry teacher and girl’s swim coach Tyler Andree, 24. Investigators have identified two underage victims.

A 2014 San Luis Obispo High School graduate, Andree began working at Morro Bay High School on Aug.13, 2019. Andree submitted his resignation on Jan. 18 — effective immediately.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information regarding these or further allegations to contact Officer Gene Stuart at (805)772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

