Santa Maria paying tourists $100 to visit

February 8, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

In the aftermath of California’s second stay-at-home order, tourists who were quick to snap up a promotional offer are receiving $100 gift cards for booking short stays in the Santa Maria Valley.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the nonprofit Visit California, operates a tourism marketing program called Santa Maria Valley. The marketing program is running a $100 “stimulus offer” for tourists who visit the region between early February and the end of March. The offer is already sold out, according to the Santa Maria Valley website.

Anyone who applied in time and booked a stay of at least two nights in a hotel in the Santa Maria Valley is eligible to receive a $100 gift card, which can be used at local restaurants, breweries, wineries and attractions. Prospective tourists who missed out on the deal can join a waitlist for when the offer returns.

“Santa Maria Valley businesses and attractions are following Governor Newsom’s guidelines for a safe reopening,” the region’s tourism marketing website states. “We expect that all visitors to the area will do their part to respect our region and our state by practicing social distancing, wearing a mask and washing their hands regularly.”

