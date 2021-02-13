SLO Brew closing downtown location after three decades in business

February 13, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

After more than three decades of operating in downtown San Luis Obispo, SLO Brew is permanently closing its central establishment.

The Carrisa by SLO Brew is closing in large part because of coronavirus business restrictions. The downtown restaurant and bar had been temporarily closed during the stay-at-home order, but its owners now say it will not be reopening.

Co-owner Hamish Marshall said he decided to consolidate resources and focus on the SLO Brew Rock location near the San Luis Obispo airport, as well as the Rod & Hammer’s distillery.

Previously located on Garden Street, SLO Brew first opened in downtown San Luis Obispo in1988. In recent years, SLO Brew moved its downtown location to Higuera Street and renamed it The Carrisa.

The SLO Brew Lofts will remain open despite the closure of the downtown bar and restaurant. Located upstairs from the bar and restaurant, the lofts consist of one, two and three-bedroom suites.

