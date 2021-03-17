Front Page  »  

Atascadero woman slapped with more than 10 years in prison for embezzlement

March 17, 2021

Joy Noel Wilde

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An Atascadero woman who embezzled nearly $900,000 from a Creston construction company was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years and four months in state prison.

Over a period of more than three years, Joy Noel Wilde, 43, stole $877,123 from her former employer, Greg Wiemann Construction, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. Wilde’s scheme involved passing 64 fraudulent checks and attempting to pass three others. Wilde was working as a bookkeeper and office manager for the construction company during the time the theft occurred.

An investigation into Wilde’s activities began on July 9, 2019, when Gregg Wiemann told the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office that his bookkeeper embezzled more than $47,000. Wilde reportedly took a check made out to a vendor for the construction company, altered the check and then deposited it in her personal bank account.

Over the course of the three-month investigation, deputies discovered numerous other company checks that Wilde deposited in her personal accounts.

Deputies arrested Wilde in 2019. In February, Wilde pleaded no contest to 18 counts of embezzlement, two counts of forgery and one count of attempted embezzlement.

Judge Jesse Marino concluded a decade-long prison sentence, which is unusually long for for an embezzlement case, was justified because of the “outrageously large amount of money” Wilde stole. Marino recognized Wiemann had placed a great deal of trust in Wilde and that Wilde’s deceit was the most difficult aspect of the case for the business owner.

Wiemann was present during the sentencing hearing and recounted the significant impact of Wilde’s theft.

Following sentencing, District Attorney Dan Dow released a statement discussing the impact of embezzlement on businesses.

“Embezzlement crimes are significant at several levels,” Dow said. “In addition to the financial devastation that large scale thefts can wreak on a business, is the very personal impact realized when a long-term employee in a position of confidence violates that trust. It frequently happens at the hands of someone you have come to know, trust and with whom you have developed a strong relationship. This office takes these cases seriously and will continue to prosecute them aggressively.”


Jon Tatro

I might hire her to cook meth but seriously a bookkeeper, come on.


03/17/2021 7:56 pm
horse_soldier

Good. In comparison, how much time did the Mankins woman get?


03/17/2021 2:19 pm
nunsense

the mistake is she worked for private enterprise. had she worked in the public sector, it would have been paid administrative leave and retire with her pension.


03/17/2021 12:47 pm
Adam Trask

Well, pretty sure you’re wrong on this one. The penalties are the same once you get into court under a certain jurisdiction. I believe federal crimes may actually prescribe a longer sentence for that much money.


You might watch for what happens to Ed Torres in Santa Maria. He was retired LEO who embezzled $600,000 from the cops’ union. He faces an aggravated white collar crime enhancement which could land him in jail for 10-20.


As for pensions, I doubt this lady had one, considering she worked for private industry. If she had been a government employee, however, she would certainly be entitled to whatever she had accrued once she reaches retirement age.


As it is, she won’t have any money and once 10 years are up she’ll go on the government dole or eke out some existence as a minimum wage worker. I wonder it it was worth it for her?


03/17/2021 3:16 pm
shelworth

Does this bother anyone else, 10 years for a non-violent crime when Chris Olcott (https://www.sanluisobispo.com/news/local/crime/article235225177.html) got 15 DAYS in a pay to play jail and 15 days home detention for beating random people? Seems to me this lady should be given a couple of years and a massive fine.


03/17/2021 11:54 am
Adam Trask

I agree.


03/17/2021 3:17 pm
﻿