Firefighters extinguish blaze at popular restaurant in San Luis Obispo

March 17, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fryer caught on fire at the Luna Red restaurant in downtown San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning, which then spread in the kitchen.  Staff attempted to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher, but were unsuccessful.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Firefighters arrived to find smoke rising from the restaurant roof and a fire burning inside the kitchen of the popular restaurant located at 1023 Chorro Street.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which they contained to the cooking area, in about five minutes.

No one suffered injuries as a result of the blaze.


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
nunsense

proof positive that inside dining is dangerous! thanks gov’nr


03/17/2021 12:45 pm
Messkit

Had Luna Red built a traffic snarling parklet on the most narrow, 3 block section of Chorro St, like nearby Kult and Black Sheep did, not only would the fire have never happened, but Heidi would have bestowed upon them the Magical Golden Bicycle Tire for committing to fewer patrons able to safely transit the downtown area. Because progressive politics inspired parklets prevent and solve all problems.


It’s true….really….


03/17/2021 12:31 pm
Buchon

Did they get to use their big truck, or was it over at Whole Foods picking up provisions? Why so many hoses in the photo?


03/17/2021 11:56 am
Everybody_Lies

Have never seen the ginormous ladder truck (“Tiller-1”) at Whole Foods. Mostly I see it around town helping scrape homeless people off the sidewalk that have fallen out due to drug overdose or alcoholic encephalopathy. I believe it was originally purchased to respond to fires in the high-rise apartment complexes at Poly Canyon. Basically, SLO spent $1.1 Million on a fire truck to assist its two fastest-growing sections of the population: Homeless people and Cal Poly Students.


03/17/2021 7:59 pm
﻿