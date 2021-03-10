Fire damages two Grover Beach homes
March 10, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire caused significant damage to a house in Grover Beach Tuesday morning and likewise resulted in minor damage to an adjoining home.
A caller reported the blaze broke at a residence in the 100 block of Shanna Place shortly after 7 a.m. The fire reportedly started in the garage of a home and spread inside the house, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
In addition to damaging an adjoining home, the blaze appears to have damaged a pickup truck that was parked in a driveway outside the garage that caught on fire.
No one suffered injuries as a result of the blaze.
Cal Fire personnel assisted Five Cities firefighters with extinguishing the blaze. The cause of the fire is unclear.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines