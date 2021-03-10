Santa Maria man dies from traumatic injuries, police investigating

March 10, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police are investigating the death of a man who succumbed to traumatic injuries at a residence Tuesday night.

At about 8:27 p.m., a 911 caller reported an adult male was suffering from an unknown type of injury at a home in the 400 block of West Street. Fire personnel arrived at the scene and saw the victim was suffering from trauma, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Fire personnel performed lifesaving measures, but the man died of his injuries. Detectives ruled the death suspicious.

An investigation into the death is ongoing. Police are requesting residents in the surrounding area check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity. Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

