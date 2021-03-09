Paso Robles man killed in crash identified
The CHP identified the man killed in a crash on Pozo Road on Sunday afternoon as Frederick Witherspoon, 38, of Paso Robles.
Shortly before 3 p.m., Witherspoon was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Pozo Road near River Road when he failed to properly negotiate a curve in the road. He then crashed into a barbwire fence.
Witherspoon died at the scene.
Investigators have not yet determined if Witherspoon was impaired at the time of the crash.
