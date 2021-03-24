Front Page  »  

SLO man facing hate crime charges after racist, homophobic outburst

March 24, 2021

John Lentz

By KAREN VELIE

A 26-year-old San Luis Obispo man is facing a hate crime charge after he allegedly spit in the face of an Asian, gay police officer while yelling racial and homophobic slurs, according to court records.

John Lentz also faces charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer and drunk in public. Lentz was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

On March 19, Lentz’ father called 911 to report his son had a gun and was threatening to harm himself and anyone who tried to stop him. Officers arrived at the San Luis Obispo home and decided to transport Lentz to a mental health facility for evaluation.

Lentz then became aggressive, attempting to pull away while challenging the officers to a fight. In the police cruiser, Lentz began smashing his head against a window.

Officer John Stevens pulled over and attempted to assist Lentz, who spit in his face while saying he had COVID-19.

At the hospital, Lentz began ripping “cords” from his body and slamming hospital equipment while yelling racial and homophobic slurs at Stevens. Lentz again spit on Steven’s face saying he wanted to f**k him up.


Loading...
Related:


4
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
tidepool

mom and dad must be so proud of their 26 year old winner!!!


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
03/24/2021 5:21 pm
commonsenseguy

Another one of San Luis Obispo’s finest. It sure sounds like he needs some help.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
03/24/2021 4:59 pm
jdchem

Presumably he was shouting racial slurs based on the officer’s appearance. How did he know to shout homophobic slurs? Which also makes me wonder what happens if one gets the slurs wrong – do they still get charged?


Vote Up8Vote Down 
03/24/2021 3:34 pm
Jon Tatro

Just for info. the hate crime statute does not apply to an on duty officer regardless of his ethnicity or sexual orientation. Assault and battery on an officer and perhaps criminal threats would apply.


Vote Up15Vote Down 
03/24/2021 2:03 pm
﻿