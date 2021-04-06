Avila Beach man dies following hit-and-run accident

April 5, 2021

The California Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run last month as Jim Hayes, 62, of Avila Beach.

On March 23, Hayes was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Highway 101 near Shell Beach when he was involved in a hit-and-run collision. Emergency personnel then transported him to a local hospital with head and leg injuries.

Hayes passed away on April 3.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the accident to contact the San Luis Obispo area CHP office at (805) 594-8700.

Loading...