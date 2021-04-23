Gunman shoots and kills driver in Lompoc

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot and killed a 28-year-old man in Lompoc Thursday evening.

At about 5:30 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue. Officers arrived to find a 28-year-old victim in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Responders transported the victim to the hospital, where he died of his injuries. It is unclear if police have identified a suspect.

Detectives are conducting interviews and collecting evidence. Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has surveillance video of the area to contact the Lompoc Police Department.

Lompoc has had numerous shootings in 2021, at least three of which have been deadly.

