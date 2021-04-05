Morro Bay police seeking man who stole live crabs
April 5, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Morro Bay police officers are searching for a thief who broke into the crab tank at Giovanni’s Fish Market and stole live crabs early Saturday morning.
Surveillance footage published by Giovanni’s Fish Market shows a man open the crab tank, grab live crabs, place them in a container and load them into a white sedan at about 3:30 a.m., the market and seafood restaurant stated in a Facebook post.
Giovanni’s Fish Market is located at 1001 Front Street. The market is requesting anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225.
