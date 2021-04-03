Two Santa Barbara teens charged with murder
April 3, 2021
Santa Barbara police arrested two teenagers Friday they suspect fatally shot a 23-year-old man on Monday.
The teens allegedly shot Jesus Espinosa-Maldonado of Oxnard as he was driving on Eucalyptus Hill Road near Salinas Street. Following the shooting, the vehicle Espinosa-Maldonado was driving collided with a tree, causing the tree to catch on fire.
Officers arrived to find Espinosa-Maldonado’s black SUV had shattered windows and two blown-out tires.
Emergency personnel transported Espinosa-Maldonado to a local hospital, where he died two days later.
Officers booked the two Santa Barbara teens, ages 15 and 17, into juvenile hall on gang-related murder charges. Their names are not being released because of their ages.
In addition, investigators arrested 39-year-old Irene Fernandez of Santa Barbara on suspicion of gang murder and accessory to a felony with special circumstances.
