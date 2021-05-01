Ravine Waterpark in Paso Robles reopening

April 30, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

California is allowing water parks to reopen at partial capacity after the state released guidelines for the sector on Wednesday. The Ravine Waterpark in Paso Robles plans to reopen on May 29.



Water parks located in counties in the orange tier, which San Luis Obispo County currently is in, must operate at a maximum of 25 percent capacity. Indoor parks, pools and rides, though, are limited to 15 percent capacity.

In yellow tier counties, water parks may operate at a maximum of 40 percent capacity. Indoor parks, pools and rides can operate at a maximum of 25 percent capacity.

The state guidelines require guests and workers to wear face masks throughout water parks unless they are eating or in a setting in which they will likely get wet.

“Advise staff and guests with face coverings to not wear them in the water,” the guidelines state. “A wet cloth mask can make it difficult to breathe and likely will not work correctly. Given this, it is particularly important to maintain social distancing when in the water. Encourage everyone to bring a second (or more) face covering in case the first one gets wet.”

Ravine Waterpark in Paso Robles is the only water park located in SLO County. The Paso Robles water park will reopen on May 29, according to its website.

