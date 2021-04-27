SLO County moves into the orange tier, with an exemption

April 27, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

SLO County has advanced into the coronavirus orange tier, even though case rates are up, because of an exemption granted by the state.

Last week, SLO County health officials asked the state to grant the county an exemption after narrowly missing the orange tier. Last Tuesday, the county averaged 6.0 new cases per 100,000 residents while the orange tier case rates run from 2.0 to 5.9 per 100,000 residents.

This week is even worse, with an adjusted case rate of 6.2 per 100,000 residents.

Even so, the state looked at issues with testing at Cal Poly University and granted the county an exemption.

What SLO County can expect in the orange tier:

Restaurants can increase indoor capacity to a maximum of 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

Wineries, breweries, distilleries can resume indoor service at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Bars that do not serve food can reopen outdoors.

Museums, zoos and aquariums can increase capacity on indoor activities to 50%.

Movie theaters can increase indoor capacity to a maximum of 50% or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

Family entertainment centers and bowling alleys can resume indoor service at 25% capacity – or at 50% if guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

Outdoor live events with assigned seats, including sports and live performances can increase capacity to 33%.

