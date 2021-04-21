SLO County stuck in the COVID-19 red tier for two more weeks

April 21, 2021

Expectations that San Luis Obispo County was headed into a less restrictive COVID-19 tier were dashed Tuesday as the county failed to meet the orange tier metrics two weeks in a row.

Slightly higher case rates and lower testing numbers are to blame. Because the state requires counties to meet orange tier metrics for two consecutive weeks before changing tiers, the county is stuck in the red tier for another two weeks.

SLO County is currently averaging 6.0 new cases per 100,000 residents, according to the state’s adjusted case rate numbers. Orange tier case rates run from 2.0 to 5.9 per 100,000 residents.

During the past four days, SLO County reported 90 new cases. Of those, San Luis Obispo leads with 22 cases, followed by Paso Robles with 11, Atascadero with nine and Templeton with eight.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 20,991 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus. Of those, 257 have died. There are four SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with two in intensive care.

Cases by area:

San Luis Obispo – 4,187

Paso Robles – 4,106

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384

Atascadero – 2,005

Nipomo – 1,564

Arroyo Grande – 1,471

Grover Beach – 873

Oceano – 696

Templeton – 628

San Miguel – 526

Los Osos – 494

Morro Bay – 430

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 375

Pismo Beach – 338

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 207

Cambria – 177

Santa Margarita – 146

Shandon – 141

Creston – 86

Cayucos – 69

Avila Beach – 30

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

SLO County is now vaccinating residents 16 years old and above, who can sign up for a vaccine through the county. Residents 50 years of age and older can also make vaccine appointments with Rite Aid or CVS.

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 33,920 confirmed coronavirus cases and 445 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

With 5.1 cases per 100,000, Santa Barbara County entered the less restrictive orange tier this week.

Cases by area:

Santa Maria — 11,426

Santa Barbara — 6,362

Lompoc — 3,637

Orcutt — 1,808

Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,089

There have been 3,723,973 positive cases, and 61,122 deaths in California.

More than 32,536,470 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 582,456 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 143,586,744 cases with 3,058,550 dead.

